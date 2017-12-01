Coco Martin is Flavio III, the new savior of mankind

Published 2:34 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The much awaited trailer for Coco Martin's Ang Panday was released on Thursday, November 30.

In the film, Coco is Flavio III, a young man who grew up in the slums of Tondo and unaware that his bloodline is the hope of mankind, as evil forces led by Lizardo (Jake Cuenca) attempt to conquer the human world.

With the help of a mysterious man (Junie Gamboa), Flavio goes on a quest to find the balaraw (dagger) in the land of the fairies. He seeks their help, and that of the dwarfs and other elemental creatures, to fight Lizardo.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon make their film debut as Coco's leading ladies.

Based on the comics by Carlo J Caparas, Ang Panday also serves as the directorial debut of Coco. (READ: Coco Martin to direct, star in new 'Ang Panday' film)

The role, which has been immortalized in films starring the late Fernando Poe Jr, has also been played by Bong Revilla, Jericho Rosales, and Richard Gutierrez on TV and film.

Ang Panday opens on December 25 as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com