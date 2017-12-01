Vice Ganda, Pia Wurtzbach, and Daniel Padilla play superheroes in the film

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad has been released online. The movie stars Daniel Padilla, Vice Ganda, and Pia Wurtzbach. (LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla to co-star in movie)

In the movie, Vice is Gandarra, a superhero living on earth. Chino (Daniel) is turning 21 which means he is about to receive the power of speed (as indicated in the trailer), earning him the name Rapiddo.

Pia is Kweenie, another superhero who Chino meets during a race and clashes with Gandarra. Together with their friends, they band together to save the world from evil forces planning to conquer the earth.

Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad is directed by Joyce Bernal and opens on December 25. – Rappler.com