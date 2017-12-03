The stars of 'All of You' talk about their respective relationships and what could be in store

Published 10:50 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay had contrasting answers when asked about the possibility of settling down with their respective partners.

During the press conference for their 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival entry All of You last Friday, December 1, Jennylyn and Derek, much like their characters, gave different responses about marriage.

He was candid in saying that he's ready to start the next chapter of his life, while she wants to focus on her career and her son for the time being.

Derek and Joanne

Derek told reporters that he could see himself marrying model Joanne Villablanca, his girlfriend of two years.

"I'm ready. I'm at a point in my life where I can see the future being smooth sailing so just find the right time. But me as a whole, sobrang ready na po ako, sure na sure na (I'm ready, I'm very sure)," he said.

Derek revealed that having gone through "intense relationships" taught him to treasure what he has with Joanne.

"I've been through intense relationships, a lot of hurt [that] you learn from and you always look back and you tell yourself not to make the same mistakes. So now, we just matured and all those insecurities wala na eh (are gone)."



Spending a lot of time with Joanne's daughter, Sophie, has also given Derek a glimpse of his future – one which he said he is definitely looking forward to.

"We all know that she is a mom and she has a wonderful daughter and it's like, it feels like a family... Everything is just nice because I'm a family guy and with the daughter there and Jo being a wonderful mom, I get a sense of family. I like it."

Jennylyn and Dennis

Jennylyn, meanwhile, said she and boyfriend Dennis Trillo are just enjoying each other's company.

The actress added that Alex Jazz, her 9-year-old son with Patrick Garcia, will always be her number one priority.

"Iba kapag may anak ka na, 'yun talaga ang priority mo. Kailangan do'n muna." (It's different when you already have a child because he's your priority. I have to focus on my son first.)

Dennis also has a son, Calix, from his previous relationship with former beauty queen Carlene Aguilar.

When asked about Patrick, Jennylyn shared that everything is going smoothly between them. She also praised Patrick's wife, Nikka Martinez-Garcia, for being supportive and generous with their time.

"Okay kami... Ang laking pasasalamat ko rin sa asawa niya, kay Nikka, kasi very supportive talaga eh. Parang silang dalawa ni Patrick 'yung tatay, so masaya ako na very open si Nikka tapos very understanding. Napakabait eh. Every time na dadalaw sila sa bahay, kasama 'yung mga bata, kumpleto sila," Jennylyn said.

(We're okay... I'm very thankful to his wife, Nikka, because she's very supportive. She and Patrick both act like the dad, so I'm happy Nikka is very open and very understanding. She's also very nice. Every time they visit our house, the kids are complete.)

All of You opens on December 25. – Rappler.com