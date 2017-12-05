Sad news for Philippine K-Pop fans

Published 12:15 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to an earlier announcement, South Korea’s 32nd Golden Disc Awards will not be held in Manila. This was confirmed in a statement by All Access Productions (AAP), one of the local production teams bringing the event to Manila.

“The highly-anticipated 32nd Golden Disc Awards that was confirmed to take place on January 10 to 11, 2018, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, would unfortunately be canceled due to the local producer, HM Entertainment’s failure to comply with their responsibility to the owner of the original Golden Disc Awards Ceremony, JTBC PLUS,” AAP said in the statement.

AAP said that their team, along with South Korean production team LUMOS E&M, tried to resolve the issues with JTBC, but the organizing partners agreed to bring the event back to South Korea.

JTBC has not officially announced a final venue for the awards yet.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards is widely considered to be one of South Korea’s most prestigious awards, and was expected to bring K-Pop’s biggest stars to Manila.

However, not all hope is lost for Philippine K-Pop fans. According to AAP, they are in talks with LUMOS E&M and JTBC to host an event called Golden Wave, which will be “a high-level celebration of the Golden Disc Awards winning artists.”

More details on the planned Golden Wave event will be announced later, though it is being eyed for the first half of 2018. – Rappler.com