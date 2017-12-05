The stop is part of the pop star’s 'Witness: The Tour'

Published 10:23 AM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Katy Perry is coming back to Manila as part of the Asia leg of "Witness: The Tour." The pop star will be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 2, 2018.

Three of Katy’s latest hit singles are from the album Witness: “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, “Bon Appetit,” and “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj.

"Witness: The Tour," which started its North American leg in September, is a trippy tribute to outer space and the oceans, with all the theatrics, stunning stage design, and crazy costumes that have become Katy Perry’s signature. (IN PHOTOS: All of Katy Perry’s PH concert outfits)

Tickets for the Manila leg of the tour will go on sale at 12 pm on December 11, 2017 via Katy’s official website.

Tickets are available for P19,540, P16,370, P13,200, P6,870, and P2,640.

Katy was last in Manila in 2015, as part of her "Prismatic World Tour." (IN PHOTOS: Best moments from the Katy Perry 'Prismatic' PH concert) – Rappler.com