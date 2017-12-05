LOOK: Winwyn Marquez, Mark Herras vacation in Camiguin
MANILA, Philippines – Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez and her boyfriend, actor Mark Herras, took some time off on a trip to Camiguin, where the two taped an episode for the GMA-7 show Roadtrip.
One of the places they visited was Tuasan Falls. In one photo, Winwyn posed in a white bathing suit, with the beautiful waterfall in the background.
In another photo, Winwyn said she was glad to have some time with Mark despite her hectic beauty queen schedule: "Happy I got to spend time with pangga (love) even if it’s for work."
Mark also posted photos of his trip with Winwyn.
Since winning the title of Reina Hispanoamericana, Winwyn has been busy with guest appearances, as well as promoting the Hispanic culture during her travels in the Philippines. – Rappler.com