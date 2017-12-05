Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 and her boyfriend, actor Mark Herras, visit Camiguin to tape an episode for a travel show

Published 11:19 AM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez and her boyfriend, actor Mark Herras, took some time off on a trip to Camiguin, where the two taped an episode for the GMA-7 show Roadtrip.

One of the places they visited was Tuasan Falls. In one photo, Winwyn posed in a white bathing suit, with the beautiful waterfall in the background.

#RoadTripCamiguin this december.. @cesaph A post shared by Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez (@teresitassen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

In another photo, Winwyn said she was glad to have some time with Mark despite her hectic beauty queen schedule: "Happy I got to spend time with pangga (love) even if it’s for work."

happy i got to spend time with pangga even if it’s for work.. abangan sa #RoadTripCamiguin! Besos y Abrazos! A post shared by Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez (@teresitassen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

Mark also posted photos of his trip with Winwyn.

Expectation vs Reality #RoadtripCamiguin A post shared by AngeloSantos (@angelosantosherras) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Spent this wonderful day with panggga!! Ganda ng Camiguin!! #RoadTripCamiguin A post shared by AngeloSantos (@angelosantosherras) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:44am PST

You’re my spark in the dark ... love you ga!! #RoadtripCamiguin A post shared by AngeloSantos (@angelosantosherras) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:44am PST

Since winning the title of Reina Hispanoamericana, Winwyn has been busy with guest appearances, as well as promoting the Hispanic culture during her travels in the Philippines. – Rappler.com