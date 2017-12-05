JM is set to make a return on TV and film

Published 3:49 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor JM de Guzman is making a return to Star Magic, his old talent management group.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Thess Gubi, Star Magic's head for public relations, confirmed that the actor, who was last seen in the teleserye All of Me, is back to acting.

In a photo shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 5, JM is seen meeting with Star Magic head Johnny Manahan and the other Star Magic staff.

A post shared by JM De Guzman (@1migueldeguzman) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

On November 18, JM shared a photo with the executives of TBA, Fernardo Ortigas and Ed Rocha who are behind the movie Heneral Luna.

In 2014, the actor, who had been a rising star in ABS-CBN, admitted that he had a substance abuse problem, and entered rehab.

He made headlines again in 2016 when was replaced by Jericho Rosales in the movie Walang Forever. It was reported that the actor had a relapse and went back to rehab.

The actor has since been clean, posting a photo of his 'sober year achievement award' last October.

2 years this December 2017 A post shared by JM De Guzman (@1migueldeguzman) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

In 2016, he made an appearance in a production of Sweeney Todd. – Rappler.com