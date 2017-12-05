LOOK: JM de Guzman set for comeback at Star Magic
MANILA, Philippines – Actor JM de Guzman is making a return to Star Magic, his old talent management group.
In an interview with ABS-CBN, Thess Gubi, Star Magic's head for public relations, confirmed that the actor, who was last seen in the teleserye All of Me, is back to acting.
In a photo shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 5, JM is seen meeting with Star Magic head Johnny Manahan and the other Star Magic staff.
On November 18, JM shared a photo with the executives of TBA, Fernardo Ortigas and Ed Rocha who are behind the movie Heneral Luna.
In 2014, the actor, who had been a rising star in ABS-CBN, admitted that he had a substance abuse problem, and entered rehab.
He made headlines again in 2016 when was replaced by Jericho Rosales in the movie Walang Forever. It was reported that the actor had a relapse and went back to rehab.
The actor has since been clean, posting a photo of his 'sober year achievement award' last October.
In 2016, he made an appearance in a production of Sweeney Todd. – Rappler.com