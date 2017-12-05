Nala's godparents include John Prats, Kaye Abad, and Pauleen Luna-Sotto

Published 6:25 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats and businessman VJ Yambao's daughter, Nala, was welcomed to the Christian world over the weekend.

Nala was baptized at the Christ the King Parish Church in Quezon City, according to a series of posts by Camille on December 4.

After the baptism, their family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Nala's baptism dress was made by designer Patricia Santos, one of her godparents. Her other godparents include John Prats, Kaye Abad, and Pauleen Luna-Sotto.

Just like a princess beautiful gown made by her ninang @patriciasantosatelier more photos soon on yesterday’s festivities @nalacamilla A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

Family A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:26am PST

And her ninongs @joshpaz0724 @jetskitots @trngm @iamcarloprats @iamjohnprats @joamps3 @raffyprats @josephbanguis A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Our theme for @nalacamilla ‘s baptism was white with pink floral accents thank you @sweetstreetmanila for the simple yet beautiful styling A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:58am PST

Thank you my marshky @katdcorpus for my cream outfit and @nalacamilla ‘s reception dress A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:01am PST

What a pretty cake! @hellosugar13 A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:59am PST

May the grace of God shower you on this special day of Nala’s Christening. Welcome to the Christian world baby @nalacamilla . May joy and peace of the Lord reign in your heart. Congratulations Mommy @camilleprats and Daddy @vjyambao1 A post shared by John Paulo Q. Prats (@iamjohnprats) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:59am PST

Binyagan na si baby @nalacamilla !!! please bless this beautiful baby dear Lord and keep her always safe and in Your care. congratulations to the parents for a lovely and pink na pink celebration! Wonderful to also see our @mars_gmanewstv team in attendance! A post shared by Suzi Entrata-Abrera (@mars_suzi) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

Happy to be this beautiful baby’s ninang! I love you @nalacamilla ! And i love you more @camilleprats A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:44am PST

Nala, the couple's first child, was born in September. Camille has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ has a son, Ice, from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com