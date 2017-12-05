IN PHOTOS: Camille Prats and family celebrate daughter Nala's christening
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats and businessman VJ Yambao's daughter, Nala, was welcomed to the Christian world over the weekend.
Nala was baptized at the Christ the King Parish Church in Quezon City, according to a series of posts by Camille on December 4.
After the baptism, their family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Nala's baptism dress was made by designer Patricia Santos, one of her godparents. Her other godparents include John Prats, Kaye Abad, and Pauleen Luna-Sotto.
We have so many people to thank who made our celebration a blast! swipe left for photos! Event Styling: @sweetstreetmanila Dessert: @comfortcreamerymnl Giveaways: @ncperfumebar @prints_r_us Candies: @pspersonalizedsweets Snacks: @spudbudsph @junglejoyph Giveaways: @souvenirbuffet.eunoia @arteegram_manila Thank you for being a part of our Princess @nalacamilla ‘s Celebration
Nala, the couple's first child, was born in September. Camille has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ has a son, Ice, from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com