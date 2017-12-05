Paolo does his version of the South African beauty queen

Published 7:55 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In honor of Dem-Leigh Nel-Peters, the new Miss Universe for 2017, actor Paolo Ballesteros re-created the South African beauty's winning look with yet another one of his astounding makeup transformations on Tuesday, December 5.

"DEMI-SORYA from SOUTH AFRICA! #missuniverse2017," Paolo captioned the photo.

DEMI-SORYA from SOUTH AFRICA! #missuniverse2017 #demileighpeters #makeuptransformation #transformLangNangTransform A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:52am PST

The look was based from Demi-Leigh's updo hairstyle and high-glam makeup during the evening gown competition of the pageant.

Paolo is not new to transforming himself into beauty queens. He has done the looks of MJ Lastimosa and Miss Jamaica 2014 Kaci Fennell. He has also done the look of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez and Miss USA Olivia Jordan. (See Paolo Ballesteros' makeup transformation of Pia Wurtzbach)

Demi-Leigh, along with Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere and some of the candidates are set to visit the Philippines, which will take them around the country. – Rappler.com