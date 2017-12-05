The awards will be held in Goyong, South Korea

Published 8:00 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – While the 32nd Golden Disc Awards (GDA) has pulled out of its Manila venue, Filipino K-Pop fans still stand a chance to see it live and up close. All Access Productions (AAP) has announced on their Facebook page that they will be giving away tickets to the awards as well as airfare to South Korea for 5 FIlipino fans. They will also be giving away 15 more tickets to the awards, sans airfare.

AAP has yet to post details on how fans can win tickets, but said they will be posting the mechanics soon.

The GDA, according to AAP, will now be held on January 10 to 11, 2018 at the Kintex Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

All Access Productions is the local production team that was working with GDA owners JTBC Plus to bring the awards to Manila. However, as they explained in an earlier statement, JTBC decided to bring the show back to South Korea after local producer HM Entertainment failed to comply with JTBC guidelines for the show.

The GDA is one of South Korea's biggest music awards, and is set to bring the most popular K-Pop fans together in a two-day ceremony. – Rappler.com