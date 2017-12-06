A mural of Liza is found at a sushi restaurant in Sydney, Australia

Published 12:00 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like actress Liza Soberano's beauty has caught the attention of sushi restaurant owners from the Land Down Under.

Liza's face is featured in a mural at the Sydney, Australia restaurant Shinzo Sushi Bar, which shared a few photos of it on Instagram.

The mural was likely inspired by a picture of Liza by photographer Mark Nicdao.

We’ve crafted our space to ensure you get the ultimate Japanese experience. So come down and transport yourself to Japan without the flight fees. A post shared by ShinZō (@shinzosushibar) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Now serving POKE BOWLS! Make it your own with option including Sushi rice, black rice, glass noodle or Zucchini noodle. Who wants to try this chicken teriyaki bowl for lunch? A post shared by ShinZō (@shinzosushibar) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Flash back Friday #fingermouthing A post shared by markednicdao (@markednicdao) on Jul 8, 2016 at 3:16am PDT

A fan of Liza and her love team partner Enrique Gil tweeted that he asked one of the workers at Shinzo Sushi Bar if she knew who Liza was, but the worker said no.

"I asked one of the workers if she knew who was painted on the wall pero (but) she said she wasn’t aware. But what are the odds of me casually seeing Liza’s mural at a sushi restaurant!? Grabe international talaga ganda mo, jusko! (My goodness, your beauty is already recognized internationally!)

I asked one of the workers if she knew who was painted on the wall pero she said she wasn’t aware but what are the odds of me casually seeing Liza’s mural at a sushi restaurant!? grabe international talaga ganda mo jusko! — Liza & Enrique (@lizquensystem) November 25, 2017

Liza is currently preparing for her role as Darna in the upcoming Erik Matti movie. She is also set to star with Enrique in the TV series Bagani. – Rappler.com