LOOK: Liza Soberano is on a Sydney restaurant's wall
MANILA, Philippines – It looks like actress Liza Soberano's beauty has caught the attention of sushi restaurant owners from the Land Down Under.
Liza's face is featured in a mural at the Sydney, Australia restaurant Shinzo Sushi Bar, which shared a few photos of it on Instagram.
The mural was likely inspired by a picture of Liza by photographer Mark Nicdao.
A fan of Liza and her love team partner Enrique Gil tweeted that he asked one of the workers at Shinzo Sushi Bar if she knew who Liza was, but the worker said no.
"I asked one of the workers if she knew who was painted on the wall pero (but) she said she wasn’t aware. But what are the odds of me casually seeing Liza’s mural at a sushi restaurant!? Grabe international talaga ganda mo, jusko! (My goodness, your beauty is already recognized internationally!)
I asked one of the workers if she knew who was painted on the wall pero she said she wasn’t aware but what are the odds of me casually seeing Liza’s mural at a sushi restaurant!? grabe international talaga ganda mo jusko!— Liza & Enrique (@lizquensystem) November 25, 2017
Liza is currently preparing for her role as Darna in the upcoming Erik Matti movie. She is also set to star with Enrique in the TV series Bagani. – Rappler.com