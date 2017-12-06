The film festival lauded 'Imago' director Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Published 11:04 AM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, director of the short film Imago, was awarded best director at the 35th Sulmona International Film Festival (SIFF) in Italy, which took place on November 8 to 12.

“Gutierrez develops the legacy of the maestro Brillante Mendoza with a significant personal touch,” SIFF said on their website. “His distinctive mise en scene approaches a controversial topic with remarkable tension and courage.”

Imago stars Ruby Ruiz as a middle-aged single mother who holds an odd job to make ends meet for her and her child, who has Down Syndrome.

The short has gained significant attention on the international film circuit. It was the only Asian film that competed in the Cannes Film Festival Short Film competition in France in 2016. In the same year, it won the Short Cuts Award for Best Short Film at the Toronto International Film Festival. In February 2017, it was given the Edward Snowden Award at the International Festival Signes de Nuit in Berlin, Germany.

SIFF places focus on short films from emerging directors around the world, with the awards including Best International Short, Best National Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Music Video. – Rappler.com