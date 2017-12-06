The singer cancels his show with the group Grateful Dead due to the operation

Published 10:57 AM, December 06, 2017

NEW YORK, USA –Singer-songwriter John Mayer on Tuesday went into emergency surgery for removal of his appendix, forcing his band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead to postpone a show.

The 40-year-old Mayer "was admitted into the hospital for an emergency appendectomy" early Tuesday, December 4 a representative said in a statement without further detail.

Dead and Company – featuring Mayer along with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – postponed a concert scheduled for Tuesday in New Orleans, saying it would be rescheduled.

The group has been touring since 2015 when the Grateful Dead, the legendary jam rockers of the hippie era, officially retired. Dead and Company is next set to play Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Mayer has enjoyed a string of chart-topping albums since the 2000s with his blend of mid-tempo acoustic rock and blues.

He has drawn additional attention for a series of relationships with women celebrities including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. – Rappler.com