Meanwhile, Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis are the most followed Filipino Twitter accounts for 2017

Published 5:16 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The famous AlDub tandem – Alden Richards and Maine Medoza, that is – were each the most tweeted Filipino accounts in 2017.

Maine (@mainedcm) led the list followed by Alden (@aldenrichards02), then an AlDub fan account (@aldubnation) at number 3.

They're followed by former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Kisses Delavin (@delavinkisses), Clara Quiambao's @ohteenquotes account, actress Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath) and her love team partner Daniel Padilla (@imdanielpadilla), PBB alum Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata07), actress Elisse Joson (@elissejoson), and comedian Vice Ganda (@vicegandako).

Maine is also the 5th most tweeted celebrity worldwide in 2017. Meanwhile, AlDub and KathNiel are the first and second most tweeted love teams in the Philippines in 2017, respectively. (READ: AlDub is most tweeted love team of 2017)

We certainly could not get over our kilig from the different popular love teams of 2017. Congratulations to AlDub @mainedcm @aldenrichards02 for being the most Tweeted love teams this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/V90EH5kj5p — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

Vice might not be the most tweeted Pinoy account this year, but he's the most followed, with 10.2 million followers as of December 5. He gained 2.03 million followers since 2016, growing 24.85% since then.

The comedian is closely followed by the newly married Anne Curtis at 10.1 million followers.

Below is a list of the 10 most followed Pinoy accounts in 2017.

Vice Ganda (@vicegandako) – 10.2 million

Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) – 10.1 million

Angel Locsin (@143redangel) – 9.97 million

Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath) – 7.82 million

Yeng Constantino (@YengPLUGGEDin) – 7.13 million

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal (@iamsuperbianca) – 6.91 million

Daniel Padilla (@imdanielpadilla) – 6.68 million

Relationship (@ohteenquotes) – 6.63 million

MYX Philippines (@MYXphilippines) – 6.3 million

Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) – 5.8 million

Did you favorite Pinoy celebrity make it to Twitter's lists for 2017? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com