Did your favorite love team make the list?

Published 4:00 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been two years since the AlDub love team took over Filipino fans’ hearts, and as it turns out, the pair is still as phenomenal as ever. According to Twitter Philippines’ year-end rankings, AlDub – made up of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza – is the most tweeted love team of 2017.

We certainly could not get over our kilig from the different popular love teams of 2017. Congratulations to AlDub @mainedcm @aldenrichards02 for being the most Tweeted love teams this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/V90EH5kj5p — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

This year saw the pair make their primetime TV debut in their teleserye, Destined to Be Yours, which aired from February to May. The onscreen couple also began to venture into their own products, with Alden performing in his first solo concert, and Maine launching her book and debuting on the Bench runway sans partner.

Maine – who recently went viral for penning a brutally honest open letter to her fans about her showbiz journey – is also the sole Filipino on Twitter’s list of most tweeted celebs in the world.

This year has been the year of K-pop as @BTS_twt @pledis_17 @OfficialMonstaX dominated the list of most Tweeted celebrities around the world. @mainedcm ranks #5 in the list, cementing her status as one of the hottest celebrities on Twitter. Congratulations!#ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/H5AODjPN4O — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

Following AlDub on the love team ranking are Kathniel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), who ranked second, and JaDine (James Reid and Nadine Lustre) who ranked third.

LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil) were the fourth most tweeted pair, while the relatively new MayWard pairing (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber) rounded out the top 5. – Rappler.com