Published 7:26 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya teleseryes proved how popular they are to Filipino viewers on Twitter as they dominate the top 10 of Twitter's “2017 Most Tweeted Teleseryes” list. Twitter released the report on Monday, December 5.

ABS-CBN claimed 9 of the 10 places with La Luna Sangre landing on the top spot.

La Luna Sangre, starring Kathryn Bernardo (Malia) and Daniel Padilla (Tristan), is the third installment in the fantasy franchise, which also includes Lobo (2008) and Imortal (2010).

Here is the list of most talked about teleseryes of 2017:

All of the shows are from ABS-CBN except for Destined To Be Yours starring Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

Most talked about Filipino movies

The Twitter report also includes the "2017 Most Tweeted Filipino Movies," with "My Ex and Whys" featuring Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano topping the list.

"My Ex and Whys" is the the comeback of the loveteam LizQuen on the big screen after the success of their teleserye Dolce Amore last year.

Here are the rest of the Filipino movies included in the list:

Does your favorite teleserye and movie make it to the list? – Rappler.com