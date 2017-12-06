Meanwhile, the Philippines' Maine Medoza makes it to number 5!

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop stars dominated Twitter in 2017, with groups like BTS and Seventeen topping the social media site's list of most tweeted celebrities for the year.

BTS has been making waves in the international music scene, even performing at the 2017 American Music Awards, the first K-pop group to perform at the show. Their song, "Mic Drop (Remix)" featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner, also reached the 28th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in December.

BTS was followed by Seventeen or SVT, a group that released its second studio album in November. Since being formed in 2015, Seventeen has won many South Korean music awards, including two Golden Disc Awards.

Another South Korean pop group that made it to Twitter's Most Tweeted Celebrities list was Monsta X at number 8.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' own Maine Medoza ranked fifth among the most tweeted celebrities of 2017. Not surprisingly, she's also the most tweeted account in the Philippines, and her love team with Alden Richards is the most tweeted love team of 2017. (READ: AlDub is most tweeted love team of 2017)

Below is the full list of Twitter's Most Tweeted Celebrities for 2017:

This year has been the year of K-pop as @BTS_twt @pledis_17 @OfficialMonstaX dominated the list of most Tweeted celebrities around the world. @mainedcm ranks #5 in the list, cementing her status as one of the hottest celebrities on Twitter. Congratulations!#ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/H5AODjPN4O — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 5, 2017

