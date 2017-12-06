The autopsy report sheds more light on the death of the Linkin Park vocalist

Published 7:00 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Results of an autopsy done on Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington show that the late singer was not under the influence of drugs when he died by suicide in July.

An initial test had found that his blood was "presumptive positive" for MDMA or ecstasy, but additional tests did not show traces of the drug. This led to the conclusion that he was not under the influence of drugs when he died.

The autopsy report and investigator's narrative, obtained by TMZ, stated that there were trace amounts of alcohol in Bennington's system.

Based on the investigator's narrative, there was an empty Stella Artois bottle, as well as a less than half-full pint bottle of Corona at the scene of Bennington's death.

A prescription bottle for the sedative Zolpidem was also found at the scene.

The report stated that the rocker had a history of depression and would have suicidal thoughts after drinking. The report said he had attempted suicide in 2006, when he left his home with a gun.

It also said that he was part of an outpatient treatment program "and was supposed to be sober."

On July 20, Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes home in California.

His family, Linkin Park bandmates, and fans continue to mourn Bennington's passing even months after his death. At the American Music Awards in November, Linkin Park dedicated their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Group to their late bandmate. – Rappler.com