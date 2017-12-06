Did you miss CNBLUE when they visited the Philippines earlier this year? Catch their concert on Saturday, December !

Published 7:43 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop rock band CNBLUE will be in the Philippines for the 4th time!

Members Jung Yonghwa, Lee Jonghyun, Kang Minhyuk, and Lee Jungshin will perform live for their Filipino fans again on the last stop of their "Between Us" tour on Saturday, December 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

CNBLUE is a South Korean quartet that made their Japan debut in 2009. They released their first Korean mini album Bluetory in January 2010 and topped the Gaon Album Charts for two weeks.

Aside from dominating Korean music charts, CNBLUE members also starred in various Korean dramas.

Lead vocalist Yonghwa and drummer Minhyuk were both in the 2011 South Korean drama Heartstrings alongside Korean actress and singer Park Shinhye.

This year, the members were last seen in Korean dramas The Package (Yonghwa), Hospital Ship (Minhyuk), Lingerie Girls Generation (Jonghyun), and My Sassy Girl (Jungshin).

CNBLUE fans – who call themselves collectively as Boice – are surely on for a treat.

For ticket purchasing, reservations, and inquiries, you may contact Ticketnet at 911-5555 or visit their website at ticketnet.com.

2017 CNBLUE [BETWEEN US] LIVE IN MANILA is brought to you by IME Philippines. – Rappler.com