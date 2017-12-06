Revisit some of your favorite videos of the year here!

Published 10:40 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Between Scarlet Snow Belo's adorable rendition and many celebrities' playful versions, it's no surprise that the "Original Baby Shark" video was the most viewed YouTube video in the Philippines in 2017.

"Baby Shark" is a song created by Pinkfong, a Korean brand that makes content for children. As of posting, "Baby Shark" has more than 40 million views.

Aside from the kids' song, Mica Becerro's The Voice Teens Philippines blind audition also made it to the Philippines' top 10, along with Xander Ford's reveal (he was formerly known as Marlou Arizala) on Rated K.

Relive 2017 through YouTube videos below!

1. Original Baby Shark | Go #BabySharkChallenge | Special Thank You Video | Pinkfong

2. ABS-CBN Summer Station ID 2017 "Ikaw Ang Sunshine Ko, Isang Pamilya Tayo" Lyric Video

3. The Voice Teens Philippines Blind Audition: Mica Becerro - Queen Of The Night (Magic Flute)

4. Happy Break Up The Movie (2017 FULL MOVIE w/ English subs)

5. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

6. Dahil Sa'yo | Live Love Party | Zumba® | Dance Fitness

7. Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Sirena sighting sa Calayan Group of Islands, totoo nga ba?

8. Rated K: Meet Xander Ford!

9. The Doctor Finally Called (The Diagnosis)

10. HIT THAT DESPACITO DANCE (Everytime Despacito Comes On) | Ranz and Niana

– Rappler.com