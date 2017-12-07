Ryan Reynolds is 'Detective Pikachu!'

Published 5:39 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After taking on the role of "Merc with a Mouth" Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is gearing up to play a new fictional character – Pikachu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan is set to star as Pikachu in the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu.

Detective Pikachu is based on the Japanese video game of the same name, where the main character teams up with Pikachu in order to solve mysteries.

Fans may scratch their heads tying to figure out what Ryan's lines will be other than the Pokemon's iconic "Pika, pika!" but in the game, Pikachu is able to speak like a human being.

The Hollywood Reporter's sources also say that Ryan's role will be shot using motion capture.

Detective Pikachu will be directed Rob Letterman (Goosebumps). It also stars Justice Smith, whose on-screen father is kidnapped, forcing him to team up with Pikachu in order to find him.

The production is set to start shooting in London in mid-January.

We're excited to see Ryan Reynolds as our favorite Pokemon! What do you think about this casting? Sound off in the comments below!

via GIPHY

– Rappler.com