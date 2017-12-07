She's working as an Uber driver, while making her dreams come true

Published 8:19 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a while since we’ve seen BB Gandanghari in a new film, but according to her brother, Robin Padilla, she is currently moonlighting as an Uber driver while she pursues a Hollywood career.

So far, it seems to be going well for the actress and transgender icon, who recently signed with the Brogan Agency, a boutique talent agency that represents actors, models, writers, and musicians.





Like any aspiring Hollywood actress, BB’s also been busy attending open casting calls…

Open call... #castingsocietyofamerica #transgenderactors #grateful #transisbeautiful #transitioning @thebroganagency #allroadsleadtohollywood A post shared by gandangharibb (@gandangharibb) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

…and snapping fabulous selfies in between auditions.

#auditioning.... @thebroganagency #lacasting #castingfrontier #actorsaccess #allroadsleadtohollywood A post shared by gandangharibb (@gandangharibb) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

At the same time, she continues to indulge in her passion for fashion.

#fittingroom #holidaysarecoming A post shared by gandangharibb (@gandangharibb) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

She shows the world how to do holiday chic.

#fashionstatement: feeling chic this holidays....#anytimeanywherefittingroom A post shared by gandangharibb (@gandangharibb) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

She also continues to keep fit in the most fabulous way, by hooping.

BB has been in the US since 2016, when she legally changed her name and gender. – Rappler.com