BB Gandanghari is slaying it in the US
MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a while since we’ve seen BB Gandanghari in a new film, but according to her brother, Robin Padilla, she is currently moonlighting as an Uber driver while she pursues a Hollywood career.
So far, it seems to be going well for the actress and transgender icon, who recently signed with the Brogan Agency, a boutique talent agency that represents actors, models, writers, and musicians.
Like any aspiring Hollywood actress, BB’s also been busy attending open casting calls…
…and snapping fabulous selfies in between auditions.
At the same time, she continues to indulge in her passion for fashion.
She shows the world how to do holiday chic.
She also continues to keep fit in the most fabulous way, by hooping.
#multitasking and in #heels ... hello guys! Happy brand new week to everyone. If you need to hear something encouraging, pls come and visit my YouTube channel and view full video of 1BB.Talk ep7.6: self discipline actually. Subscribe if you may. Happy viewing guys!!!#bbtalk #talkshow #beallthatyoucanbe #integrity #respect #individuality #respect #authenticself
BB has been in the US since 2016, when she legally changed her name and gender. – Rappler.com