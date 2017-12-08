Here's the story behind David Mueller's petty last word

Published 12:34 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Months after Taylor Swift won her sexual assault lawsuit against David Mueller, the former DJ has finally paid his one dollar in damages, in the form of a "golden dollar." (READ: Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit)

A report from the Associated Press (AP) said that Mueller paid Swift a Sacagawea coin on November 28. The said coin features a prominent woman: Sacagawea was the Native American woman who acted as an interpreter on the Lewis and Clark expedition across the western part of the US between 1804 to 1806.

"I mean if this is all about women's rights. ... It's a little poke at them, a little bit," said Mueller in an August 16 AP report, where he first voiced out that he wanted to pay Swift with a Sacagawea dollar. "I mean, I think they made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life."

Mueller's gesture is petty, though, in the face of the many women who have spoken up about sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

Time magazine has since named their Person of the Year as "the silence breakers" who started it all – Swift among them. (READ: Time Magazine names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year)

In an interview before Mueller paid his settlement, Swift's first since the trial, she told Time: "When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself." – Rappler.com