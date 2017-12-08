Urban Crew, Neil Rey Garcia Llanes, and DM-X Convalenoz will join 6 other talents in the grand finals

Published 3:11 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The finalists of Asia's Got Talent Season 2 have been announced, and 3 of them are from the Philippines. (READ: Here's what we can expect from 'Asia's Got Talent' season 2)

Hip-hop dance group Urban Crew from Las Piñas wowed the judges on Thursday, December 7, with Korean star Jay Park saying that they've stepped up.

"Almost flawless performance but you guys blew me away when you guys flipped off the stage....Crazy," he said.

Neil Rey Garcia Llanes from Davao City showed off his beatboxing skills, demonstrating 10 voices with backup dancers.

Jay said that he has natural talent, while Anggun was amazed at how he manages to breathe despite the skill he showed.

"That performance was something," she said.

David Forster, for his part, said: "It was so clever. I was so impressed. You said you were going to bring it, you brought it. You went from 6 to 10 sounds. Bravo!"

The dance group DM-X Convalenoz from Compostela Valley was one of the last to perform, and got a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

For Jay, he personally believes that group deserves to win the whole competition. Anggun said that she was looking forward to their presentation since they never failed to impress her.

David joked: "I'm so confused because I don't know if whether I should hire you as my bodyguards or I should date you. I just don't know which."

"It was really, really spectacular," he added.

The 3 Filipino acts will compete with other 6 talents from Asia for the chance to be Asia's Got Talent season 2 winner. Here's how to vote:

Create a Facebook post with the unique hashtag # AGTVote24 , OR Click on the Message button to vote, OR Google Search "Asia's Got Talent vote"

Voting closes on December 13. – Rappler.com