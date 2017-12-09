The singer recalls that she was hallucinating everyday when she was addicted to crystal meth

Published 1:19 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Many of us know Fergie as the bad-ss singer behind songs like "Big Girls Don't Cry" and the Black Eyed Peas' hits, not as a crystal meth addict. But in a recent interview with iNews, she opened up about how the drugs affected her at her "lowest point."

Fergie struggled with addiction in her final years with the girl group Wild Orchid, and the year after she left the group.

In the iNews interivew, which was published on December 7, Fergie said she would hallucinate everyday because of the drugs' effects. "It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny," she said about the experience.

She eventually began to think that the CIA, FBI, and a SWAT team were after her and sought refuge in a church. She was kicked her out after she moved along the aisles in a strange way.

“I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this any more, anyway.’

I walked out of the church; obviously there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment."

Fergie went on to release two solo studio albums, the second of which, Double Dutchess, came out in September. She also has 4 studio albums with the Black Eyed Peas, which she joined after her recovery.

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun... until it wasn’t," said Fergie to iNews. "But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

She added: “It’s so incredible, I know. I think I must have guardian angels.”

Fergie spoke about her addiction in an interview with Oprah in 2012. Listen to their conversation below:



– Rappler.com