The creators of the catchy tune and dance craze is coming to Manila for a concert tour!

Published 6:40 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Talk about the perfect gift for your kids this Christmas – Pinkfong, the Korean kids' brand behind the viral "Baby Shark" song and dance, is coming to Manila for a series of concerts!

In case you missed it on social media, "Baby Shark" is the catchy song that kids (like the country's favorite baby Scarlet Snow Belo) are cutely singing and dancing along to.



Aside from "Baby Shark," the Pinkfong brand has many other fun and educational songs for kids, all featuring the Pinkfong character, "an adorable prince from planet Staria," according to its website.











If you want to catch Pinkfong and Baby Shark in Manila this Christmas, here's the schedule of their mall shows:

December 20 at Newport Mall

December 21 at Venice Grand Canal

December 22 at the Eastwood Mall Open Park

December 23 at Uptown Mall Atrium

December 24 at Lucky Chinatown Walk

All of the shows begin in the afternoon and include interactive performances meet and greet opportunities.

For more information, you can contact the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Concierge at 709-9888, 709-0888 or 0917-8380111 or visit www.megaworldlifesytlemalls.com. – Rappler.com