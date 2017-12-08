Pinkfong and Baby Shark are coming to Manila!
MANILA, Philippines – Talk about the perfect gift for your kids this Christmas – Pinkfong, the Korean kids' brand behind the viral "Baby Shark" song and dance, is coming to Manila for a series of concerts!
In case you missed it on social media, "Baby Shark" is the catchy song that kids (like the country's favorite baby Scarlet Snow Belo) are cutely singing and dancing along to.
Aside from "Baby Shark," the Pinkfong brand has many other fun and educational songs for kids, all featuring the Pinkfong character, "an adorable prince from planet Staria," according to its website.
If you want to catch Pinkfong and Baby Shark in Manila this Christmas, here's the schedule of their mall shows:
- December 20 at Newport Mall
- December 21 at Venice Grand Canal
- December 22 at the Eastwood Mall Open Park
- December 23 at Uptown Mall Atrium
- December 24 at Lucky Chinatown Walk
All of the shows begin in the afternoon and include interactive performances meet and greet opportunities.
For more information, you can contact the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Concierge at 709-9888, 709-0888 or 0917-8380111 or visit www.megaworldlifesytlemalls.com. – Rappler.com