Published 6:50 PM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Robin Padilla took time off from his busy schedule to attend a wedding with his daughter Kylie Padilla and grandson Alas.

In the photos posted by Nice Print Photography, Robin is seen carrying Alas at the wedding of Ghee Castro, celebrity manager of Vidanes Celebrity Marketing. Robin and Kylie are under Vidanes management.

Beautiful captured moment of @robinhoodpadilla @kylienicolepadilla and Alas at the wedding of Eli and Garleen #EandGFinally A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Beautiful captured moment of @robinhoodpadilla and Alas at the wedding of Eli and Garleen #EandGFinally A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Kylie also shared a photo with the caption "The Grandfather."

The Grandfather. A post shared by bulldog (@kylienicolepadilla) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:22am PST

Robin met his grandson for the first time during the birthday celebration of his daughter Maria Isabella in November. It became an emotional moment for Kylie because Robin was not on good terms with Kylie's fiancé, actor Aljur Abrenica.

Definitely one of the highlights of the party family is everything thank you @kylienicolepadilla #senoritaISAbella A post shared by mariel padilla (@marieltpadilla) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

In an Instagram post, Robin wrote of his meeting with Alas: "Walang pinakamasaya sa isang lolo kundi ang mayakap at mabuhat ang isa sa unang apo." (Nothing is more joyful for a grandfather than to hug and carry his first grandchild.)

Purihin ang nag iisang Panginoong Maylikha !!! Walang pinakamasaya sa isang lolo kundi ang mayakap at mabuhat ang isa sa unang apo Allah hu Akbar napakasarap iparinig sa kanyang tenga ang Adhan/ call to prayer bilang unang pamana sa kanyang napakamusmos at matalas na pandinig. Maraming salamat sa iyo mahal kong anak na @kylienicolepadilla sa pagdala kay ALAS sa akin Alhamdulillah ganon din sa iyo @marieltpadilla wala ng hihigit pang kaligayahan sa araw na ito. Pagpupugay sa lahat ng mga kumilos para maging matagumpay ang pagkikita na ito @vidanes_cm @kayegarcia13 .... we miss you @queeniepadillarevert A post shared by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Kylie gave birth to Alas in August. – Rappler.com