Published 10:10 PM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto's daughter Tali was welcomed to the Christian world on Sunday, December 10, at the St James the Great Parish in Muntinlupa City.

Among those present at the baptism were Eat Bulaga co-host Ruby Rodriguez, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III and his wife Helen Gamboa, and friends.

Vic's children from previous relationships – Vico, Oyo, Paulina – were also there.

On Instagram, Pauleen wrote: "Today, our little angel got baptized! Same place where we exchanged I do's too! Thank you to her ninongs and ninangs for accepting. We are confident that with you around to guide her, she will grow to be a good girl. Thank you also to our immediate family for joining us today!"

Today, our little angel got baptised! Same place where we exchanged i do’s too! Thank you to her ninongs and ninangs for accepting We are confident that with you around to guide her, she will grow to be a good girl. Thank you also to our immediate family for joining us today! And as always, thank you Father Jeff for blessing our little girl Thank you also to @niceprintphoto for always being there to capture beautiful moments. A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Pauleen gave birth to Tali in November. This is her and Vic's first child. – Rappler.com