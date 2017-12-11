IN PHOTOS: Wendell Ramos, Kukai Gueverra's wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Wendell Ramos and his longtime partner, Kukai Guevarra, got married on Saturday, December 9 in Parañaque City.
Among those who attended were Dingdong Dantes and Gabby Eigenmann, who served as cord and veil sponsors, Antonio Aquitania, and Joross Gamboa. Joey Marquez served as one of the principal sponsors.
The couple's children were also at the wedding.
Wendell, who rose to fame for his daring roles in film is currently part of the cast of Wildflower, starring Maja Salvador. – Rappler.com