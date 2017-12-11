IN PHOTOS: Max Collins, Pancho Magno wedding
MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno are married. On Monday, December 11, the couple tied the knot before family and friends at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.
Pancho's co-stars in the afternoon drama Haplos – Sanya Lopez, Emilio Garcia, and Thea Tolentino were also at the ceremony.
Actress Lovi Poe was also at the event.
So blessed to have worked with @carlaangeline for #basahangginto 7years ago and now with @meganbata for #thestepdaughters #thestepdaughters2018 We are the @alvtalents Talents! With our BOSS @arnold_vegafria Here at @maxcollinsofficial and @magnopancho nuptial! @redgiemagno @gmanetwork _______gown by @junescario ————————-earrings by @exquisitemanilasjewellery ————————-hair and make up by @i_am_missb
Max and Pancho confirmed they were engaged in May. The two, who have been together for 4 years worked in TV projects including the reboot of Encantadia, where Max played the elder Amihan, sister of Marian Rivera's character Reyna Mine-a and Pancho as Hitano. – Rappler.com