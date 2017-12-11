The GMA 7 stars marry in a simple Christian wedding at a hotel in Pasay City

Published 7:31 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno are married. On Monday, December 11, the couple tied the knot before family and friends at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Pancho's co-stars in the afternoon drama Haplos – Sanya Lopez, Emilio Garcia, and Thea Tolentino were also at the ceremony.

Actress Lovi Poe was also at the event.

Max and Pancho confirmed they were engaged in May. The two, who have been together for 4 years worked in TV projects including the reboot of Encantadia, where Max played the elder Amihan, sister of Marian Rivera's character Reyna Mine-a and Pancho as Hitano. – Rappler.com