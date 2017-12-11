Are you excited? McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are set to do a movie directed by JP Habac

Published 4:15 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines –McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson aka McLisse are set to star in their own movie in 2018. The announcement was made by Joji Alonso, producer of Quantum Films.

No other details have been announced, but the film will be directed by JP Habac, who also did the movie I'm Drunk, I Love You.

"With #AllOfYou completed and #AngDalawangMrsReyes nearing completion, we begin shoot of our new film with #McLisse this January to be directed by [JP Habac]. Excited to begin this new journey..." Joji tweeted.

With #AllOfYou completed and #AngDalawangMrsReyes nearing completion, we begin shoot of our new film with #McLisse this January to be directed by @jphabac. Excited to begin this new journey... pic.twitter.com/K7xYv36tQc — joji alonso (@attyjoji) December 7, 2017

McCoy and Elisse's tandem rose to fame during their time in Pinoy Big Brother. They later appeared on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano and a commercial for fast food chain, McDonald's.

The two are currently starring in the teleserye The Good Son and will appear in Ang Panday, starring Coco Martin. – Rappler.com