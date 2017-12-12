IN PHOTOS: Ai-Ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan are married!
MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan tied the knot on Tuesday, December 12 in Christ The King Church.
The couple married in the presence of family and friends, including celebrity guests such as Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Randy Santiago, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, and Barbie Forteza.
Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Piolo Pascual, and Pops Fernandez were also at the wedding.
Megastar Sharon Cuneta also attended the wedding as matron of honor.
This is Ai-Ai’s 3rd marriage. She was previously married to actor Miguel Vera, as well as Jed Salang, who she was only married to for a month before separating with claims of him physically abusing Ai-Ai. Her divorce from Salang was recognized by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court in 2016, allowing her to remarry.
Ai-Ai and Gerald have been dating for 3 years, and confirmed their engagement in April. Their relationship initially stirred conversation due to the nearly 30-year age gap between them, and the fact that Gerald was still a student at De La Salle University when they began dating. – Rappler.com