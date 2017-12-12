The couple finally tie the knot after 3 years of dating

Published 12:53 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan tied the knot on Tuesday, December 12 in Christ The King Church.

The couple married in the presence of family and friends, including celebrity guests such as Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Randy Santiago, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, and Barbie Forteza.

Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Piolo Pascual, and Pops Fernandez were also at the wedding.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta also attended the wedding as matron of honor.

mabuhay Ang bagong Kasal! #AiaiGerald A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Matron of Honor. #mega A post shared by Mico Del Rosario (@micodelrosario1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

‪LOOK: Ai Ai de las Alas and Gerald Sibayan’s wedding has started! Here are some members of the entourage walking down the aisle. ‬ A post shared by Kapuso PR Girl (@kapusoprgirl) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

couple goals. A post shared by Mico Del Rosario (@micodelrosario1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

/a> A post shared by Mico Del Rosario (@micodelrosario1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

pure love and joy. best wishes ai and ge. A post shared by Mico Del Rosario (@micodelrosario1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Mga abay Kami Best wishes again @msaiaidelasalas A post shared by Rufa Mae Quinto (@rufamaequinto) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

#AiaiGerald A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

the Groom:) #AiaiGerald A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

#AiaiGerald Wedding:) A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

This is Ai-Ai’s 3rd marriage. She was previously married to actor Miguel Vera, as well as Jed Salang, who she was only married to for a month before separating with claims of him physically abusing Ai-Ai. Her divorce from Salang was recognized by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court in 2016, allowing her to remarry.

Ai-Ai and Gerald have been dating for 3 years, and confirmed their engagement in April. Their relationship initially stirred conversation due to the nearly 30-year age gap between them, and the fact that Gerald was still a student at De La Salle University when they began dating. – Rappler.com