The bride walks down the aisle in a Frederick Peralta creation

Published 4:12 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas was aglow at her December 12 wedding to Gerald Sibayan, looking radiant in a romantic ball gown and a colorful veil. According to pre-wedding reports, the gown is by designer Frederick Peralta, and was gifted to Ai-Ai by friend Marian Rivera.

The blushing bride Ai Ai delas Alas now walking down the aisle #YouandAitoGEther A post shared by Kapuso PR Girl (@kapusoprgirl) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Finally!!! Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Sibayan #YouandAitoGEther A post shared by Sancho Vito De las Alas (@sanchovito) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

The off-shoulder princess cut ball gown featured intricate beading on the bodice. It was accentuated by a one-of-a-kind veil edged with what appears to be handpainted flowers that matched Ai-Ai's bouquet. For her hairpiece, Ai-Ai wore a simple tiara, and she complemented her gown's elegant neckline with a silver drop necklace.

Wow. #Aiai A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

The Bride:) #AiAi A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Ai-Ai and Gerald got married at Christ the King Church in Quezon City, in the presence of family and friends. (IN PHOTOS: Ai-ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan are married!) – Rappler.com