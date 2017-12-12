LOOK: Ai-Ai delas Alas’ romantic wedding gown
MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas was aglow at her December 12 wedding to Gerald Sibayan, looking radiant in a romantic ball gown and a colorful veil. According to pre-wedding reports, the gown is by designer Frederick Peralta, and was gifted to Ai-Ai by friend Marian Rivera.
The off-shoulder princess cut ball gown featured intricate beading on the bodice. It was accentuated by a one-of-a-kind veil edged with what appears to be handpainted flowers that matched Ai-Ai's bouquet. For her hairpiece, Ai-Ai wore a simple tiara, and she complemented her gown's elegant neckline with a silver drop necklace.
Ai-Ai and Gerald got married at Christ the King Church in Quezon City, in the presence of family and friends. (IN PHOTOS: Ai-ai delas Alas and Gerald Sibayan are married!) – Rappler.com