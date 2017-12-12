Netflix releases its 2017 year-end review

Published 7:42 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things 2 came out as the most "binge raced" show in the Philippines in 2017 – meaning, viewers were in a mad rush to beat other viewers to the end when the show was released, most likely to avoid spoilers. (RELATED: Binge worthy: Something old and something new on 'Stranger Things 2')

The 80s-inspired sci-fi series was clearly a runaway favorite in the Philippines. It also ranked as a show users cheat-watched, as well as watched with family in Netflix’s annual Year-in-Review report, which they released Tuesday, December 12.

The streaming site shared some interesting stats in the report. Netflix users around the world watched 140 million hours of shows per day, which added up to 1 billion hours a week. In the Philippines, the most popular streaming day was April 14, which was the second day of Holy Week – apparently people spent their free days perfecting the art of Netflix and chill.

One bizarre finding from the report: a Netflix user in the Philippines watched Madagascar 131 times in 2017, which begs the question, “are you okay?”

At the same time, Netflix ranked its top 10 shows in several categories based on how fast and in whose company the shows were watched.

Most-Devoured

Netflix took note of the shows their users devoured – that is, watched over two hours of per day. Topping the list is Korean romance show My Only Love Song, which is unsurprising, considering the number of dedicated KPop fans in the Philippines. Also on the most-devoured list was controversial drama 13 Reasons Why, which spurred headlines with its portrayal of suicide.

The Shows We Devoured in 2017:

1. My Only Love Song

2. Anne with an E

3. Suburra: Blood on Rome

4. The Keepers

5. The OA

6. 13 Reasons Why

7. Marvel’s Iron Fist

8. Cable Girls

9. The Mist

10. Fauda

Most-Savored



The streaming site also took a look at shows users took their time with to complete, watching less than two hours of it per day. The most-savored shows include comedies like The Sound of Your Heart, Neo Yoko, and Friends from College.

The Shows We Savored in 2017:

1. Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

2. Samurai Gourmet

3. Big Mouth

4. Disjointed

5. Neo Yoko

6. The Sound of Your Heart

7. A Series of Unfortunate Events

8. The Crown

9. Friends from College

10. White Gold

Shows that made viewers cheat-watch

In the Netflix world, cheating basically means watching a show ahead of your partners, and while it is not an entirely unforgiveable offense, it’s still something viewers would rather keep secret. Shows that Netflix users couldn’t help but watch without their significant others include popular Netflix originals like Narcos, Sense8, and Strangers Things. CW’s teen show Riverdale also made the list.

The Shows That Got Us Cheating in 2017:

1. Narcos

2. Stranger Things

3. Riverdale

4. 13 Reasons Why

5. Orange is the New Black

6. Marvel’s Iron Fist

7. Sense8

8. Black Mirror

9. Marvel’s The Defenders

10. Star Trek: Discovery

Shows that brought viewers together

While some Netflix shows made viewers watch behind their partners’ backs, other shows made users watch with the rest of their family – and according to Netflix’s list, many of the shows are the same across both categories: Stranger Things and Riverdale make an appearance again, alongside Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and Star Trek: Discovery.

The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017:

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Riverdale

4. A Series of Unfortunate Events

5. Star Trek: Discovery

6. Trollhunters

7. Chef’s Table

8. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

9. The Worst Witch

10. Atypical

– Rappler.com