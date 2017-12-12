Mariel says she was just expressing her opinion

Published 9:00 PM, December 12, 2017

Presidential Communications Operations Office. (READ:

MANILA, Philippines - Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon said that she has no regrets in expressing her opinion on the appontment of Mocha Uson as Assistant Secretary of the

In May, Mariel said she was disappointed about Mocha's appointment as there were others who were more deserving tham the Mocha Girls member and blogger.

In an interview with Tonight With Boy Abunda on Monday, December 11, Mariel said she had no regrets about expressing her opinion.

"No. Because if I didn’t post that, then I wouldn’t be who I am today,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today with all the things happening right now.”

Mariel said that she was simply stating her opinion, which is her right. Asked if she is open to meeting Mocha, she said, "It’s not that I am totally pushing myself away from politics, more of I’m focusing on myself more and the things I can do with my life, and what I want to do with my life.”

Mariel is currently promoting Ang Panday starring Coco Martin where she is one of the leading ladies. The movie is part of the Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com