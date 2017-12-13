'Despacito,' Miss Universe among top Google searches for 2017
MANILA, Philippines – If you're embarrassed about how many song lyrics you've googled over the past year, dont be – it turns out you're not the only one who's done it.
The lyrics to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" is the top most googled item in the Philippines this 2017, followed by Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor." The two are followed by one of the biggest events of the year for Pinoys, Miss Universe 2017.
The 3 are joined by the creepy story of Lucia Joaquin and by Xander Ford (formerly known as Marlou Arizala) to round out the top 5.
Here's the complete list of Top 10 most googled topics in the Philippines this 2017:
- "Despacito" lyrics
- "Versace on the Floor" lyrics
- Miss Universe 2017
- Lucia Joaquin
- Xander Ford
- The Voice Teens
- 13 Reasons Why
- "Baby Shark"
- "Perfect" lyrics
- FIBA Asia Cup
With Xander Ford in the top 10 searches, it's no surprise that he's the top searched male personality in the Philippines.
- Xander Ford
- Park Bo Gum
- Park Hyung Sik
- Gong Yoo
- Linkin Park
- Rowan Atkinson
- Gilas Pilipinas
- Jake Zyrus
- Nam Joo Hyuk
- Kim Joo Hyuk
For female personalities, on the other hand, the number one search was none other than Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina.
- Maxine Medina
- Gal Gadot
- Kylie Padilla
- Kim Tae Hee
- Maureen Wroblewitz
- Lee Sung Kyung
- BLACKPINK
- Mariel de Leon
- Dayanara Torres
- Rachel Peters
Here are the top 10 movies, TV shows, and songs that were most searched on Google in the Philippines in 2017.
Movies
- Beauty and the Beast
- Wonder Woman
- Justice League
- Fast and Furious 8
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Logan
- It
- Moana
- 100 Tula Para Kay Stella
- Kita Kita
TV Shows
- The Voice Teens
- 13 Reasons Why
- Goblin
- The Legend of the Blue Sea
- Love in the Moonlight
- Encantadia
- Weightlifting Fairy
- While You Were Sleeping
- Game of Thrones
- Scarlet Heart
Songs and Lyrics
- "Despacito"
- "Versace on the Floor"
- "Baby Shark"
- "Perfect"
- "Shape of You"
- "Titibo-tibo"
- "Say You Won't Let Go"
- "Too Good at Goodbyes"
- "Beauty and the Beast"
- "How Far I'll Go"
Did you google any of these topics this 2017? Let us know in the comments what you think your most searched item was this year! – Rappler.com