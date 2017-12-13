It turns out you're not the only one looking up 'Despacito' lyrics in the middle of the night

Published 4:00 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If you're embarrassed about how many song lyrics you've googled over the past year, dont be – it turns out you're not the only one who's done it.

The lyrics to Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" is the top most googled item in the Philippines this 2017, followed by Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor." The two are followed by one of the biggest events of the year for Pinoys, Miss Universe 2017.

The 3 are joined by the creepy story of Lucia Joaquin and by Xander Ford (formerly known as Marlou Arizala) to round out the top 5.

Here's the complete list of Top 10 most googled topics in the Philippines this 2017:

"Despacito" lyrics "Versace on the Floor" lyrics Miss Universe 2017 Lucia Joaquin Xander Ford The Voice Teens 13 Reasons Why "Baby Shark" "Perfect" lyrics FIBA Asia Cup

With Xander Ford in the top 10 searches, it's no surprise that he's the top searched male personality in the Philippines.

Xander Ford Park Bo Gum Park Hyung Sik Gong Yoo Linkin Park Rowan Atkinson Gilas Pilipinas Jake Zyrus Nam Joo Hyuk Kim Joo Hyuk

For female personalities, on the other hand, the number one search was none other than Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina.

Maxine Medina Gal Gadot Kylie Padilla Kim Tae Hee Maureen Wroblewitz Lee Sung Kyung BLACKPINK Mariel de Leon Dayanara Torres Rachel Peters

Here are the top 10 movies, TV shows, and songs that were most searched on Google in the Philippines in 2017.

Movies

Beauty and the Beast Wonder Woman Justice League Fast and Furious 8 Fifty Shades Darker Logan It Moana 100 Tula Para Kay Stella Kita Kita

TV Shows

The Voice Teens 13 Reasons Why Goblin The Legend of the Blue Sea Love in the Moonlight Encantadia Weightlifting Fairy While You Were Sleeping Game of Thrones Scarlet Heart

Songs and Lyrics

"Despacito" "Versace on the Floor" "Baby Shark" "Perfect" "Shape of You" "Titibo-tibo" "Say You Won't Let Go" "Too Good at Goodbyes" "Beauty and the Beast" "How Far I'll Go"

Did you google any of these topics this 2017? Let us know in the comments what you think your most searched item was this year! – Rappler.com