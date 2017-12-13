See the preparations, reception, and behind the scenes of the wedding

Published 11:05 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The wedding video of actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno was released by Nice Print Photography on Tuesday, December 12.

The couple, who married before friends and familly at the Marriott Hotel became emotional as they exchanged their vows.

"Pancho, I love you. Today is the day I become your forever friend and frenemy," Max said of her now husband.

Pancho, son of GMA 7's vice president for Drama Productions Redgie Magno told Max: "So baby, I promise you, I will make you smile and happy every day. When you wake up, before you sleep, even when you're sleeping in the movie house or anywhere. I love you so much."

Among those who attended the wedding were Pancho's co-stars in the afternoon show Haplos. Rochelle Pangilinan and Andrea Torres, Max's close friends served as part of her entourage.

Max and Pancho confirmed they were engaged in May. The two, who have been together for 4 years worked in TV projects including the reboot of Encantadia, where Max played the elder Amihan, sister of Marian Rivera's character Reyna Mine-a and Pancho as Hitano. – Rappler.com