'You took what was broken and its all craziness, and made it whole again,' Anne tells Erwan during their wedding

Published 11:10 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Jason Magbanua released the full New Zealand wedding video of Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff on Thursday, December 14.

In the almost 20 minute video, emotions were high as Anne and Erwan recited their vows. Erwan said: "We could have not been more different when we first met and probably didn't strike anyone as a perfect match."

He also said that their relationship was tested many times but managed they to iron it every time.

"It's been quite a rollercoaster. We have our ups and downs, our twisties and turlies. But we never let go. You taught and made me believe in magic again. You took what was broken and its all craziness, and made it whole again," Anne said as she tried to hold back her tears.

Luis Manzano and Anne's sister were among those who gave their messages to the couple.

A preview of the wedding was shown last November on Its Showtime.– Rappler.com