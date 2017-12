Indonesia's the Sacred Riana wins the competition

Published 8:07 AM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – DM-X Comvalenoz, the dance group from Compostela Valley, won 2nd runner-up in Asia's Got Talent season 2, on Thursday, December 14.

Indonesia's the Sacred Riana, known for her spooky magic tricks, was declared this year's winner.

Neil Rey Garcia Llanes, a beatboxer was part of the top 3 before he was eliminated. Hip-hop dance group Urban Crew made their exit early in the show. – Rappler.com