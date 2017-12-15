This year's Parade of Stars takes place in Muntinlupa City

Published 2:48 PM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival committee has released the route of this year's Parade of Stars, which will happen in Muntinlupa City on December 23.

According to a post on the MMFF Facebook page, the parade will start at 2 pm at the Muntinlupa Sports Center, Tunasan, and will end at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang.

The city is hosting the event in celebration of its centennial year.

Manila hosted the past Parade of Stars.

Eight films, led by Vice Ganda's The Revengers Squad and Coco Martin's Ang Panday, will take part in the event. – Rappler.com