'Star Wars' fans have more of a reason to geek out over 'The Last Jedi' – a life-sized replica of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer!

Published 1:00 PM, December 16, 2017

Bring out your lightsabers! Jedi and members of the Sith can now have their photos taken with life-sized Star Wars installations at the activity center of the SM Mall of Asia. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a replica of the TIE Silencer, Kylo Ren’s angular fighter as seen in the latest Star Wars film.

According to SM Cinemas Manager for Global Partnerships Matt Alcanzaren, SM Cinemas consulted with Disney and Disney had to approve their TIE Silencer design to ensure that the appearance of the replica remains faithful to the original.

Actors dressed as Storm Troopers from the 501st Legion – and as Kylo Ren and Jedi – graced the unveiling of the exhibit on Wednesday, December 13. This was followed by light cocktails and a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the IMAX Cinema.

Celebrity parents RJ Ledesma, Miriam Quiambao, and Daphne Oseña-Paez attended the event with their kids in tow. Among the 3, RJ is the self-confessed, die-hard Star Wars fan.

The actor-host, writer and entrepreneur has watched all the films in the franchise and has been a Star Wars collector since childhood. His home is filled with Star Wars action figures and other memorabilia that his children also enjoy.

RJ cites The Empire Strikes Back as one of his most loved Star Wars films, but is open to more adding to his list. “The Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars film, but they say The Last Jedi is supposed to be as good. We’ll see,” RJ said in an interview with Rappler before the film’s screening.

Even RJ’s wife, Vanessa, is a Star Wars fan. In true Jedi fashion, they nicknamed their son R3, after the droid R2D2. “We’re a Star Wars family,” RJ said.

TV host and producer Daphne Oseña-Paez confesses that she and her daughters became Star Wars fans only when Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, was introduced. Watching Star Wars films has become an empowering bonding session for them.

The Force is strong with former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao too. Miriam says she has been a Star Wars fan since she was very young. She now looks forward to Star Wars films with her husband Ardy and their son.

Another beauty titlist, Ariella Arida, was also seen at the premiere night.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now showing in cinemas. SM Cinema patrons can purchase tickets in advance through www.smcinema.com, or through the SM Cinema app that will be available through Google Play starting December 15.

The Star Wars exhibit at the SM Mall of Asia will run until January 8. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans in the south can visit SM Seaside City Cebu to see a replica of the X-Wing, the Rebel Alliance’s heavily-armed starfighter aircraft. – Rappler.com