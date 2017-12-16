The comedian talks about his rumored feud with Coco Martin and his 'Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad' co-stars, Pia Wurtzbach and Daniel Padilla

Published 8:00 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda has always wanted to play the role of a superhero. In Star Cinema and Viva Film’s official entry to Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2017, Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad, that dream finally came true.

“Kapag marami ka nang nagagawang project siyempre gusto mo ‘yung susunod mo palaging pwedeng iconic, ‘yung ganun? ‘Yung matatandaan,” Vice said during the blog conference for the movie on December 7.

(If you've done many projects, of course, you want the next one to be something that's iconic, right? Something that people will remember.)

“Siyempre gusto ko naman pagkatapos ng pelikulang ito, ‘yung ‘pag matanda na ‘ko, ‘pag wala na ‘ko sa showbiz, ‘yung meron ding magre-remake. Parang Darna, Lastikman. ‘Yung naging bahagi na s’ya ng pop culture, bahagi na s'ya ng kamalayan, at nang paglaki ng bawat bata.”

(Of course, after this movie when I'm older, when I'm no longer in showbiz, I want someone to do a remake. Like Darna, Lastikman, which became part of pop culture, part of people's consciousness, and part of growing up.)

When his entry with Coco Martin, Super Parental Guardians, failed to make the cut in 2016's film festival, Vice admitted that they were disheartened. The rejection, however, did not deter them from trying again this year.

“Kaba, meron, pero hesitation wala… Every year, magpapasok lang kami nang magpapasok ng entry. Nasa kanila naman ‘yun kung papapasukin kami or hindi, kung tatanggapin kami. And we wish, we pray, every year na sana tanggapin kami.”

(We were nervous, but there was no hesitation. Every year, we'll just keep submitting entries. It's up to them [the committee] whether they accept us or not. And we wish, we pray, every year, that they accept our film.)

When asked if they made any significant changes to the movie, knowing that the committee imposed a more stringent selection process the year before, the comedian shared that they still decided to go with his brand of comedy.

“Wala kaming binago, the usual. Masayang masaya lang lagi yung pelikula namin, makulay. Every year iba rin naman ang jury, iba rin naman ang mga tao sa committee, kasi ‘di ba subjective nga ang konsepto… iba-iba ang taste ng mga tao, iba yung taste nila last year, iba yung taste nila ngayon.”

(We did not change anything, it's the usual. Our films are always fun and colorful. Every year the jury is different, and the people in the committee are different, because concepts are subjective... people's tastes are different. They're taste last year was different, their taste this year is different.)

He has also accepted that his role as Gandara will not win him any Best Actor awards. For Vice, making his fans laugh will always be more important than any acting award. Given the choice between having a blockbuster hit and an acting award, Vice would always prefer the former.

“Hindi naman ako magaling umarte. Nakakatawa lang siguro ako. Ayoko nang i-claim ‘yun, na magaling akong actor. Mas gusto ko na lang na sinasabi ng tao na nakakatawa ‘yung pelikula ko.”

(I don't think I act well. I guess I'm just funny. I don't want to claim that, that I'm a good actor. I'd rather that people said my movie was funny.)

“Ayoko na rin mag-pretend na sabihin na, ‘Ako ay isang artist. Ako’y isang mahusay na aktor.’ Gusto ko lang magpatawa at masaya na ako na kapag pinapanood nila ‘yung pagpapatawa ko ay tumatawa sila. Nandun sa’kin ‘yung achievement.”

(I also don't want to pretend and say, 'I'm an artist. I'm a great actor.' I just want to make people laugh and it already makes me happy when they watch me being funny, they laugh. That's the achievement for me.

Feud with Coco Martin

In the interview, Vice also denied rumors about his alleged feud with Coco Martin. According to him, competition between actors is inevitable. He added that, at the end of the day, they are just doing their jobs as entertainers.

“Kasi kung hindi lang naman si Coco, wala namang pagkakataon na isang pelikula lang ang pinalabas ng [Metro] Manila Film Festival talagang marami kang katapat. Kaysa makatapat mo ‘yung iba at kumita yung iba, mas masaya ka na kung ang katapat mo kaibigan mo at pareho kayong kumikita.”

(Because even if it wasn't Coco, there's no chance that there will only be one movie that will be shown during the [Metro] Manila Film Festival, you really have a lot of competition. So instead of competing with others and they earn more, it's much more fun if you're competing with your friend and both of you are earning money.)

Working with Pia and Daniel

Vice was all praises for his co-actors Pia Wurtzbach and Daniel Padilla. This is Pia’s first major movie, and the comedian said that the beauty queen gave her all for the role.

“Sabi niya [Pia], ‘O-All out ako kasi first [movie] ko, ate. At siyempre laging bongga yung pelikula mo, gusto ko naman makadagdag. Ayoko namang mapagbitangan na nung sumama ako saka chumarat ang eksena nang pelikula mo.’ Kaya ravan din sya. Lahat nang pinagawa, ginawa, wala talaga syang ka-arte arte. Hindi naging problema si Pia."

(She said, 'I'm going all-out, because this is my first [movie]. And of course, your movies are always hits, I want to contribute to that. I don't want to be accused of making your movie bad.' That's why she also gave her best. Everything that was asked of her to do, she did. She has no qualms about doing any scene. Pia was not a problem.)

As for Daniel, Vice said that his fans will get to see his personality shine through in the movie.

“Hindi ito ‘yung typical na eksena ni Daniel sa La Luna Sangre at sa mga nakaraang pelikula na serious siya, dramatic actor sya. Makikita n’yo yung character ni Daniel parang si Daniel talaga. Kaya ‘yung mga in-arte n’ya dito, sobrang natural, sobrang normal. Ang cute-cute ni Daniel kasi walang ngawit. Wala s’yang pine-pretend. Relax na relax si Daniel.”

(This is not your typical Daniel scene, like in La Luna Sangre and his past films, where was a serious actor. In this movie, you'll see Daniel be who he really is. That's why all the acting he did here was natural, very normal. Daniel so cute because he was not pretending. Daniel was totally relaxed.)

Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad is Star Cinema and Viva Film’s official entry to the MMFF 2017. It premieres nationwide beginning December 25. – Rappler.com,