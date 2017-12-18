The duo record the song in Italy

Published 1:54 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The music video for Ed Sheeran and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli's collaboration for "Perferct Symphony" has been released online.

Shot in Tsucany, Italy, where Andrea resides, the video shows the "Shape of You" singer and the Italian star talking and getting know each other as they record the song.

On Instagram, Ed wrote of the collaboration: "Had an amazing experience recording this version of Perfect with [Andrea Bocelli Official] at his home in Tuscany. "

Ed, who released his album Divide early this year, confirmed he was releasing another version of the song during an interview on Today last December 8. A version of the song with Beyoncé was released on November 30.

-Rappler.com