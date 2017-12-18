(3rd UPDATE) 'Jonghyun loved music more than anybody else....It breaks our heart to have to bring this news to fans who loved Jonghyun so much,' says SM Entertainment

Published 8:10 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – K-Pop boy group SHINee's lead vocalist Kim Jonghyun was found dead in an apartment in Cheongdam, Gangnam on Monday, December 18.

Korean media outlets, including the Yonhap News Agency, quoted Gangnam police as saying that the singer died in an apparent suicide. He was 27 years old.

According to Yonhap, the police also confirmed that Jonghyun's sister received his suicide note through text message.

The singer reportedly said, "Please let me go. Tell me I did well."

He added, "Final farewell."

Media outlet Instiz reported that an autopsy has been conducted but coroners declined to give a statement after they went out of the hospital.

In a statement, translated by Koreaboo, SHINee's talent agency SM Entertainment confirmed Jonghyun's death.

"Our sadness cannot compare to the pain of his family, who had to say goodbye to a son and a brother. But we have spent a long time with him, and SHINee members and SM Entertainment staff are all in deep mourning and shock," said SM Entertainment.

"Jonghyun loved music more than anybody else and he was an artist who did the best to perform his absolute best on stage. It breaks our heart to have to bring this news to fans who loved Jonghyun so much."

SM Entertainment also appealed for respect and privacy on behalf of the singer's family.

"Please refrain from reporting on rumors and guesswork so the family of the deceased can honor him in peace. As per the wish of the family, the funeral will be held quietly with his relatives and company colleagues," said the talent agency.

Nearly half of Twitter's worldwide trending topics on Monday night were related to Jonghyun, including the Korean phrase for "rest in peace" as well as "Shawols," what SHINee fans are called.

SHINee debuted in 2008 with the song "Noona, You're So Pretty." – Rappler.com

The Natasha Goulbourn Foundation has a depression and suicide prevention hotline to help those secretly suffering from depression. The numbers to call are ‎804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673. Globe and TM subscribers may call the toll-free number 2919. More information is available on its website. It's also on Twitter (@NGFoundationPH) and Facebook.