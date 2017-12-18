The couple are set to marry in 2018

Published 11:06 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bang member Taeyang and his girlfriend, actress Min Hyo-rin, are engaged. The couple is set to marry early 2018.

Taeyang shared the news on Instagram Monday, December 18.

"Hello everyone, this is Taeyang. Today, I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life.

I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyorin, the one who has always stuck by me for the past 4 years. Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together.

"To all the fans who always treated me as if I was family, to all of my Big Bang members, to all of my YG family, to everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and meet, I want to say THANK YOU. I will continue to live my life with responsibility and humility. My hope is that you will continue to support us and give your blessings for our future ahead as a couple."

안녕하세요. 태양입니다. 오늘 제 인생에 있어 가장 중요하고 행복한 약속을 여러분들께 알리려고 합니다. 4년이라는 오랜시간동안 늘 한결같이 제 곁을 지켜준 민효린씨와 앞으로의 여생을 함께 하기로 맹세했습니다. 힘들 때나 좋을 때나 언제나 변치않고 저를 믿어준 사람이기에 이제는 그녀와 함께 아름다운 가정을 꾸리고 싶습니다. 그동안 서로 마주보며 다져온 사랑을, 앞으로도 둘이 같이 한곳을 바라보며 걸어가겠습니다. 저를 가족처럼 아껴주신 모든 팬분들과 빅뱅 멤버들 그리고 YG 식구들, 관계자 분들 진심으로 감사드립니다. 앞으로 더욱 책임감있고 겸손한 모습으로 살아가겠습니다. 태양과 민효린 저희 두 사람이 마주할 앞 날을 축복해 주시면 감사하겠습니다.

According to a report from The Korea Herald, Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin are set to marry in February 2018 before the singer's enlistment in the military.

The couple confirmed dating back in 2015. Min Hyo-rin appeared in Taeyang's video "1AM."

Taeyang rose to fame as part of Big Bang alongside G-Dragon , TOP, Seungri, and Daesung. The group is known for their songs such as "Fantastic Baby" and "Haru Haru." – Rappler.com