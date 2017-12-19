Kim Jonghyun leaves the Korean pop scene devastated following the announcement of his death.

Published 5:22 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop superstar Kim Jonghyun of SHINee left a devastated K-Pop scene as the police and its talent agency SM Entertainment confirmed his death on Monday, December 18.

The official account of SHINee posted a statement on both Facebook and Twitter, mourning the loss of its lead vocalist.

According to Yonhap news' translation, "Jonghyun is the best artist who loves music, enjoys the stage and cherishes communicating with fans through music," the statement ended with, "We will remember you forever."

The official social media accounts of the group also changed their display and cover photos to black.

Korean pop stars, whom Jonghyun has worked with for the past 10 years, also demonstrated their grief on their social media accounts.

Former EXO member Huang Zitao wrote a statement in Korean showing his grief over the loss of Jonghyun, whom he considered his senior. He says, in a translation provided by fans, that one of Jonghyun's songs motivated him to work hard.

"The first time I've been to the TV station was also the first time I've heard the song "Hot Times," it left a beautiful memory to me." Huang Zitao also added, "Because of this song and its stage, it made me want to practice more so I could stand on stage as soon as possible."

Day6 member Park Jaehyun also expressed his grief on a Twitter post, saying SHINee's Kim Jonghyun was one of his first Korean influences.

As one of my first Korean influences, my heart aches for this tragedy. From the bottom of my heart, may he rest in peace. — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) December 18, 2017

FT Island's Lee Hongki, whose band debuted around the same time as SHINee, updated his Instagram with a picture of him and Jonghyun, expressing his sadness and wishing that Jonghyun will find happiness at last.

Jo Kwon from 2AM posted an image of his performance with Jonghyun on Instagram. His caption says, according to a translation from Soompi, “A shining boy has become a star. May you rest in peace.”

In light of Jonghyun's death, Pledis Entertainment cancelled the airing of their variety show Going Seventeen this week in a tweet notifying fans. Seventeen member Hoshi is known to be a huge fan of SHINee.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. 'GOING SEVENTEEN EP.28' that was supposed to be released 10:10pm today (18th) will take a pause for a week. We would like to apologize to CARATs who have waited for 'GOING SEVENTEEN' and to ask for your kind understanding. — pledis17_STAFF (@pledis17_STAFF) December 18, 2017

Fans from all over the world also show their support for SHINee, and express their sadness over the loss of one of its members.

Tearful Korean SHINee fans gather to visit the altar of Kim Jonghyun at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

In a vigil organized by Team SHINee Chile, fans are captured in a video singing SHINee's debut song "Replay" or "Noona, You're so Pretty" mourning over the loss of one of the members of their favorite K-pop group.

Filipino SHINee fans, headed by SHINee World Philippines, will be organizing a send-off and vigil for Kim Jonghyun tomorrow, December 20, in Quezon City. A second send-off event and vigil will be held on December 23.

On social media, international fans put up a rose as their display photo to commemorate Kim Jonghyun.

a shawol made a project, it's called #RosesForJonghyun. Instead of using plain white icons, please use this instead since it has been mentioned that Jonghyun loves red.

I hope everyone participates.

RT TO SPREAD THE PROJECT pic.twitter.com/FStcEzWg5P — you did well jonghyun (@ultjeonkuk) December 18, 2017

Kim Jonghyun lamented that he felt "broken from inside" and "engulfed" by depression in a suicide note, it emerged Tuesday, December 19, as his death sent shockwaves among fans worldwide. – Rappler.com