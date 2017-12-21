She shares a photo of her baby bump on Instagram

Published 2:38 PM, December 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After months of keeping mum on reports of her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The celebrity shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!”

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

In the caption, Khloe also thanked Tristan for his love and for the way that he treats her: "Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

The couple have been dating since September 2016, and this is their first child together. This is Khloe's first child, while Tristan has a one-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The pregnancy was first reported in September with an anonymous source confirming the news to People. Khloe said that she kept quiet about the news for so long because she and Tristan wanted to enjoy it with their family and close friends first. – Rappler.com