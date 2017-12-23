LOOK: Kaye Abad, Paul Jake Castillo welcome son
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kaye Abad and husband, actor businessman Paul Jake Castillo, welcomed their son Pio Joaquin on Friday, December 22.
Pio Joaquin shares his dad's birthday.
On Instagram, Kaye wrote: "Happy birthday daddy and happy birthday Joaquin!"
Paul Jake shared the same photo with the message: "Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday!!! Thanks my love for the best birthday gift!!! Joaquin!!! Another chapter in life.... my ironborn!!"
The couple, who celebrated their anniversary on December 9, announced they were expecting their first child back in July. Kaye is known for her role as Eds in Tabing Ilog, while Paul Jake participated in Pinoy Big Brother. – Rappler.com