Meet the couple's son Pio Joaquin

Published 1:27 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kaye Abad and husband, actor businessman Paul Jake Castillo, welcomed their son Pio Joaquin on Friday, December 22.

Pio Joaquin shares his dad's birthday.

On Instagram, Kaye wrote: "Happy birthday daddy and happy birthday Joaquin!"

Happy birthday daddy and happy birthday joaquin! #pjc #1222 A post shared by Katherine Grace Castillo (@kaye_abad) on Dec 22, 2017 at 4:06am PST

Paul Jake shared the same photo with the message: "Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday!!! Thanks my love for the best birthday gift!!! Joaquin!!! Another chapter in life.... my ironborn!!"

The couple, who celebrated their anniversary on December 9, announced they were expecting their first child back in July. Kaye is known for her role as Eds in Tabing Ilog, while Paul Jake participated in Pinoy Big Brother. – Rappler.com