Published 3:03 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing champion and Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao will appear in an episode of the South Korean show Infinite Challenge.

According to a report from Korean website Soompi, the episode will air on December 30, Korean time. It's Showtime host Ryan Bang is also part of the episode to help as translator.

Comedian Choo Dae Yup took to Instagram to share photos of the taping they had with Manny. In a translation provided by Soompi, he wrote he had fun with the cast in doing the episode.

“I had a meaningful time thanks to the ‘Infinite Challenge’ members. I also noticed that Manny Pacquiao’s personality is as great worldwide [as his career]. Thank you Manny. And many thanks to Ryan Bang for interpreting for us despite his busy schedule.”

오랜만에 고향집인 MBC에 와서 파퀴아오와 함께 '무한도전' 촬영을 했네요. 개그맨 후배라고 너무 잘 챙겨준 재석이 형님, 준하형님, 명수형님 오랜만에 얼굴보는 세호, 세형이, 하하 그리고 내가 좋아하는 병재~^^ 오래전 MBC 코미디 프로를 함께 했던 김태호 감독님님 기회 주셔서 감사합니다. '무도' 멤버들 덕분에 뜻깊은 시간이었습니다. 녹화 내내 웃는 모습으로 함께 해준 매니 파퀴아오의 성품 또한 세계적임을 느꼈습니다~! 고마워요 매니~!^^ 바쁜일정중에 통역도움주러 와준 라이언방도 너무 고마워~!! #파퀴아오 #무한도전 #추대엽 #유재석 #정준하 #박명수 #하하 #양세형 #조세호 #유병재 #김태호감독님 #Paquiao #라이언방 #ryanbang A post shared by #추대엽 (@choo_dae_youp) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

– Rappler.com