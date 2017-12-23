Fans catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities at the festival's annual parade

Published 5:08 PM, December 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Parade of Stars of the Metro Manila Film Festival was held in Muntinlupa on Friday, December 23, giving fans an opportunity to see their favorite stars in person.

The Deadma Walking cast, led by Edgar Allan Guzman and Joross Gamboa, were part of the festival.

The cast of Meant to Beh – including Vic Sotto, Gabbi Garcia, and Baby Baste gamely dabbed for the crowd.

Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay were also at the parade on a Chinese-themed float representing their film, All of You.

Siargao star Jasmine Curtis-Smith and director Paul Soriano rode atop a float inspired by the island featured in the movie.

Ang Panday stars, led by Coco Martin waved to fans from their floral float.

Pia Wurtzbach, Daniel Padilla, Vice Ganda, and the rest of the cast of Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad also made an appearance at the parade on a colorful float.

Fans braved the gloomy weather to catch a glimpse of the stars.

This year saw the parade route going from the Filinvest Event Grounds in Alabang to the Muntinlupa Sports Complex. While the parade usually takes place in Manila, this year's venue was in celebration of Muntinlupa's centennial year.

The MMFF 2017 will open in theaters on December 25. – Rappler.com